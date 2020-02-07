Matt Barnes gives his Oscars Predictions

It’s been another fun year at the movies. We saw the end of an era in “Avengers: Endgame” and the “return” of my favorite movie of all-time “The Lion King”. We saw sequels galore like “Toy Story 4”, “John Wick: Chapter 3”, and “It: Chapter Two”. We saw the return of movie legends like “The Terminator” and “Rambo”. And we saw yet another “Star Wars” and to no one’s surprise, it dominated the box office.

Now, it’s time to celebrate the best of the best. This Sunday, Oscars will be handed out at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. Once again, the ceremony will go without a host but plenty of stars will be there to present the awards, including the biggest award of the night for Best Picture.

So who will walk away with the Oscars? I will breakdown the five biggest awards of the night and say who I think will win and who should win in my opinion.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Quick Thoughts: Dern is the clear front-runner here, as deservedly so. She absolutely owns her role as a divorce lawyer. Pugh is a revelation in her role. I’m glad she was nominated for it. Johannson and Robbie were both amazing as well, both having scenes that will not easily forgotten. Bates is solid in every movie and in this one as a grieving and protective mother, she excels. With that said, I would have liked to see Shuzhen Zhao from The Farewell nominated though instead. I did not see Hustlers so I cannot speak to whether Jennifer Lopez deserved a nod, as so many others have said she did.

Will win: Dern

Should win: Dern

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quick Thoughts: What a heavyweight list of nominees. Every actor here has won an Oscar already, though Pitt’s award was for producing 12 Years a Slave. Plus, it’s been a long time for each of these gentlemen to receive a nomination (Hanks – 2001, Hopkins – 1998, Pacino – 1993, Pesci – 1991, Pitt – 2012). This one is Pitt’s to lose. He has won in this category in every awards show leading up to the Oscars. It just seems like it’s his time to win an acting Oscar. I personally enjoyed Pesci’s performance a bit more though. It was understated for what you expect from Pesci and maybe that’s why I loved it so much. I didn’t particularly love Pacino. Hanks was solid, as he always is. But I never saw Fred Rogers in his performance, probably because Mr. Rogers is just so iconic to my childhood. I think Daniel Craig (Knives Out) and Timothee Chalamet (Little Women) would have been nice additions here.

Will Win: Pitt

Should Win: Pesci

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Quick Thoughts: Another award that seems like a foregone conclusion. Zellweger has won at every awards show. If there is to be an upset, it’ll likely be Theron. She was so fantastic portraying Megyn Kelly, you almost forgot you were watching an actress. Remember, it was just last year, Glenn Close was the favorite to win and lost to Olivia Colman. Close in a movie that wasn’t nominated in any other category and Colman in a movie that had multiple nominations. So you never know. Shout out to Ronan and Johannson, who were marvelous as well. And regrets on Awkwafina missing out on a nomination from The Farewell and Lupita N’yongo for Us. Both were outstanding and deserving.

WILL WIN: Zellweger

SHOULD WIN: Theron

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Quick Thoughts: I was not a big fan of Joker as a movie but you can’t deny how fantastic Phoenix was in this movie. He gave his all in this one and I felt it. I felt bad for his character, even as his character went on a killing spree. Every emotion was on full display. I can;t even really describe just how amazing his performance was. I’m glad he has a 99.9% chance of winning this award. I’m sure every other actor in this category agrees his performance was the best of 2019.

WILL WIN: Phoenix

SHOULD WIN: Phoenix

BEST PICTURE

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Quick Thoughts: This is likely coming down to 1917 and Parasite. It seems crazy to write that after all of the early chatter for this award was going toward Irishman and Hollywood. But the talk has since cooled and all of the big awards that predict this award have gone to 1917 and Parasite. No foreign-language film has ever won Best Picture so if Parasite wins, it’s historic. Last year, the Academy had a chance to make history with Roma and did not but that may have been because it was made by Netflix. This is by far the most intriguing award of the night.

WILL WIN: Parasite

SHOULD WIN: Parasite

Final Thoughts

1. If it were up to me, Knives Out would have been the 10th Best Picture nominee. It may go down as my favorite movie from 2019 in fact. It’s a whodunit movie that does play out as one. Do yourself a favor and see it. You won’t be disappointed.



2. This was the year of LONG movies. Avengers: Endgame was more than 3 hours. The Irishman was more than 3 and a half hours. Come on, that’s just too long. I like my movies in that 2-hour range.



3. There was a true lack of diversity in the nominees and that does continue to be a problem. And I do think some great performances were overlooked. I mentioned some of them. But I don’t want that to minimize some of the great ones that get a nomination. There are always not enough spots for the deserving performances.



4. I hope Bong Joon Ho wins for Best Director for Parasite. That movie is a work of art. It is a great movie about class warfare and so many other societal issues, all wrapped up in a thriller/comedy/horror/drama. Seriously, go see it. The subtitles are not a distraction at all.



5. Still not a fan of watching movies on Netflix. There is something about seeing movies in the theater that makes a movie feel bigger. I know it’s a trend that I’ll need to get used to. Doesn’t mean that I have to enjoy it though.

That’s all I have. Hope you enjoy the show. I’ll be tweeting out my predictions for every category during the show so you can follow me there in real-time (@Matt_NBC4) and more importantly, hope you go see all of these amazing movies!