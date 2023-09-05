COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family members of the late singer Jane Marczewski, also known as “Nightbirde,” shared a special moment on social media about how the Ohio native’s electrifying performance on “America’s Got Talent” is still making an impact.

“Jane’s sister and brothers just landed in Los Angeles to attend @agt ‘live show’ as VIP guests,” the post’s caption read. “They’ll be rooting for the @mzansiyouthchoir who sang her song ‘It’s OK’. (Jane may be rooting from heaven tonight).”

The post also featured a picture of the three smiling siblings at the airport.

In 2021, Marczewski earned Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on “AGT” with her original song “It’s OK,” which became a viral hit and sent her straight to the live shows of the NBC talent competition. She also revealed that she had been battling cancer for years during that memorable audition.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” she explained about her journey to the “AGT” judges.

In February 2022, Marczewski lost her battle with cancer.

This season, the Mzansi Youth Choir helped keep the Zanesville singer’s memory alive with its own special version of “It’s OK.” The group from Johannesburg, South Africa, made show history with the performance which garnered the members the first-ever audience-awarded Golden Buzzer.

Cowell told the group its tribute was “breathtaking” as he became visibly emotional.