COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Comedian Jay Leno has detailed the fiery accident and injuries that sent him to a California burn center last month.

In his first broadcast appearance since leaving the hospital, Leno spoke with NBC’s Hoda Kotb in an exclusive “Today” show interview. He revealed what happened in the moments before, during, and after flames erupted under an antique car he was repairing in his garage with his friend, Dave Killackey.

“It was a 1907– white steam car,” Leno told Kotb. “The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and so he did. And then the line went and suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”

Leno then casually recalled how he alerted his friend he was in trouble.

“And I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave, I’m on fire,'” Leno said with his trademark chuckle. “And Dave’s like, ‘All right.’ I said, ‘No, Dave, I’m on fire.’ And then, ‘Oh my god.’ Dave, my friend, pulled me out and — and jumped on top of me and — and kind of smothered the fire.”

Killackey, who joined the interview in the same garage where the accident happened, shared the seriousness of the incident.

“I couldn’t see his face. It was a wall of fire,” Killackey said while demonstrating what he saw by motioning his hands over Leno. “He downplays it but it was horrific.”

Leno also expressed his gratitude for the well-wishes he received from around the world while he recuperated.