(NBC) — Selena Gomez was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” about six years ago, but this week she returns to “SNL” as the host.

Selling more than 24 million singles worldwide and having a successful acting career would seem to be evidence enough Selena Gomez has arrived, but according to the post on her Instagram account, which reads, “Mom…I think I’ve made it 😭 so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!,” hosting “SNL” seals the deal.

“It means the world honestly, I feel like this was a bucket list moment,” said Gomez. “You know, I’m so grateful.”

The singer’s no stranger to performing live or to comedy but live comedy’s a different beast.

“Oh, yeah, I definitely have nerves. In a good way, I think,” said Gomez. “But it’s surreal. Yeah.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Selena Gomez, Post Malone — Saturday 14th May 2022 — (Photo By Rosalind O’ Connor / NBC)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Selena Gomez, Post Malone — Saturday 14th May 2022 — (Photo By Rosalind O’ Connor / NBC)

Fortunately, Gomez could reach out to her co-stars from the Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin and Martin Short, who know their way around “SNL.”

“They knew I was hosting “SNL” while we were wrapping up Season 2 and Steve actually gave me a hug physically,” revealed Gomez.

“And then Marty, I called Marty and I wanted his advice for the monologue,” said Gomez. “So, I couldn’t be luckier and I feel a lot better knowing I have two legends that are looking out for me.”

But then, so are the cast members and musical guest Post Malone.

“This week, I’ve gotten no sleep,” said Gomez. “And it’s because I’m just so excited.”

For her bucket list moment.

Watch Selena Gomez and Post Malone this weekend on Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m.

NBC just announced Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut for the “Saturday Night Live” season finale on May 21. Japanese Breakfast will perform as the show’s musical guest for the first time.