Hot cocoa bombs are exploding all over the sweets world this holiday

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The festive food started blowing up after videos of cocoa bombs started circulating on TikTok.

The concept is simple: Place the chocolate ball, which is filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows, in a mug. Then pour hot milk over the sweet confection and watch the two mix together.

STL Cake Pops in St. Charles started making hot cocoa bombs in February.

Owner Rachel Sarino said the idea of a chocolate shell melting when another ingredient is poured on top has been around for a while in fine dining.

Sarino first saw hot cocoa bombs last holiday season, but the sweet treat hadn’t really taken off yet.

This year, thanks to Tik-Tok, STL Cake Pops can’t keep them in stock.

So, can you make them in your own kitchen? Sarino said they aren’t easy but there are a lot of home bakers making cocoa bombs.

There are also a lot of YouTube videos with step by step instructions on how to do it yourself.

The first step is having the tools. Be aware that the molds for the chocolate shells may not be in stock right now. If you already have the molds or extra time and patience you may have more success.

Luckily, there are still many other ways to get your hands on the sweet treat.

Also, a quick search for “hot chocolate bombs” on Facebook will yield hundreds of results with at-home bakers selling them for the holidays.