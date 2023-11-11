(NBC) — “Saturday Night Live” is live once again this weekend, with Timothee Chalamet returning to host.

Among the cast members welcoming Chalamet is Marcello Hernandez. The sophomore cast member has made his mark in recent weeks.

Even three shows into his second season on “SNL,” the relative new guy is still pinching himself.

“It’s definitely a wild moment every time I think about that this is my job,” said Hernandez.

A job that had the Latino comedian alongside Bad Bunny last month in a sketch about explorers explaining how the new world blocked their voyage to China.

“That sketch that we did was like, I could have never pictured something like that happening to me,” said Hernandez. “And it was an honor.”

The episode also saw the return of Pedro Pascal playing an overbearing Latina mom inspired by Hernandez’s own mom.

“I think one of my biggest blessings is that I get to make her proud in this way, for sure,” said Hernandez.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE —Timothee Chalamet — Saturday 11th November 2023 — (Photo By Rosalind O’ Connor / NBC)

This week, Hernandez and company welcome Timothee Chalamet. Star of the upcoming film “Wonka,” he’s hosting for the second time.

“He was so fun at table read,” said Hernandez. “So, I think that everybody should be really excited to see what he’s going to do on the show this week.”

boygenius will be the musical guest as Timothee Chalamet hosts “Saturday Night Live.”

Next week, “Aquaman” Jason Momoa will be the host.

Watch “SNL” Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC4, right after NBC4 at 11.