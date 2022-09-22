COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise is promising fans its biggest season premiere ever, with all three casts coming together on Thursday for one huge crossover event.

The episode “intertwines the plotlines of ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ into a singular and all-encompassing three-hour story,” according to the network. Powerhouse “Law & Order” universe creator, Dick Wolf, praised the show and writers Rick Eid and Gwen Sigan for their efforts in a news release.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the ‘Law & Order’ brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on ‘Organized Crime,’ then migrates to ‘SVU’ and finally the trial on ‘Law & Order,’” Wolf said. “Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of ‘Law & Order’ Thursday.”

Cast members from each of the shows shared their perspectives and excitement for the special broadcast in recent NBC interviews. Mariska Hargitay, who stars as Olivia Benson on “Law & Order: SVU,” explained how complicated the production got behind the scenes.

“Just speaking logistically, with all of the actors’ schedules, the thing that people don’t know, is that we were simultaneously shooting other episodes,” said Hargitay. “So, we were shooting hour one of the crossover, and shooting an episode of SVU or vice versa to each show.”

“SVU” costar Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins, shared that the endeavor was a learning experience for everyone involved.

“It’s fun all the time between takes, said Giddish. “And us making each take new and fun and different. And us finding, ‘Oh this is how you guys do it! This is how we do it over here.'”

For franchise sophomore, Hugh Dancy, who stars as Nolan Price on the original version of “Law & Order,” which was rebooted just last year for its 21st season, the event was an eye-opener.

“A favorite part of the crossover, yes, is getting to visit the other sets, getting to realize that the world of ‘Law & Order’ is a little bigger than my office and courtroom,” said Dancy.

“Law & Order” cast original, Sam Waterson, who jumped back into his starring role as Jack McCoy, now the district attorney, took time to reflect on the attention to detail that was paid to the sets in the series comeback.

“Coming back last season it was absolutely uncanny,” said Waterston. Stepping onto the re-created sets that were so exactly like the original sets that you felt like you were in some kind of a time warp.”

“Organized Crime” frontman, Christopher Meloni, who stars as Elliot Stabler, revealed that for him, the crossover was all about his fellow performers.

“What’s nice about it is you get to play with your cohorts that you don’t get to see all the time,” Meloni said. “We’re all in different studios, shooting different stories. And I like all the actors and all the other shows so, that’s what’s nice about it for me.”

Titled “Gimme Shelter” the network also shared some of the premiere’s details in a news release writing, “As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer.

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.”

Watch the “Law & Order” crossover event Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.