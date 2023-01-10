(NBC) — The Golden Globe Awards are back for the show’s 80th edition and NBC is airing the program once again after controversy forced a one-year hiatus.

The Globes will once again honor the best in TV and movies.

The event returns after reforms by the Globes’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, addressed issues that included the group’s lack of diversity.

“This award season is going to be a big next step in the rehabilitation of the Golden Globes,” said “Entertainment Weekly” awards correspondent Dave Karger.

The show is bringing in comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host and it will feature box office heavyweights “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” among the contenders for Best Film Drama along with “The Fabelmans” from director Steven Spielberg.

“’The Fabelmans’ is the early favorite to win,” said Karger. “It did have the most nominations of any movie in the drama category.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” corralled the most nominations in the musical and comedy ranks its rivals include the early Hollywood epic, “Babylon” and the reality-bending, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I think the ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ which is a really smart, kind of dark comedy set in Ireland, has to be considered the favorite to win,” said Karger.

In television, “Abbott Elementary” has the most nominations and aims for its first win as Best Comedy while “The Crown” seeks its third Best Drama win trying to fend off the likes of “House of the Dragon.”

Watch the Golden Globes at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC4.