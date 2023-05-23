COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final episode of Season 23 of “The Voice” came to an exciting conclusion, revealing Gina Miles from Team Niall Horan as the winner and sending off retiring coach Blake Shelton in style.

Ohio sister group Sorelle, who finished fourth, graced “The Voice” stage one last time Tuesday night performing “Ooh Child” by The Five Stairsteps alongside their coach Chance the Rapper.

Madi, Anna and Bella Heichel from Lexington made their final bid to be named 2023’s “The Voice” on Monday night, which they said went by in a flash in a post-performance interview.

“It almost felt quick and away because we were doing two songs, so you perform, you change, and the by the time you get back you know, you’re already almost up to perform again,” said Ana. “And it was just so much fun because I, I really feel like then you just, you kept getting that energy from the audience the entire time.”

The trio sang the ballad “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga, as well as the up-tempo “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, before voting was opened to America.

“We really gave our performances our all,” said Madi. “We put everything out there and honestly we just had fun with each other. … It means so much to us, I mean, America is voting at home. So just to know that they voted us to win this whole entire thing would be mind-blowing. Honestly, it would feel so validating, and we’d just be so thankful for everyone watching at home.”

The sisters also credited their coach for helping them display their own flair.

“For this performance, it was actually Chance’s idea and we were super excited about it because we just, yeah, we’re a trio, but we do want to show that we each have individual voices and talents,” said Bella. “So we were super excited to showcase that tonight.”

The interview ended with Anna putting the experience into perspective and thanking fans.

“America, thank you so much for your love and support throughout this entire journey,” She said. “So no matter what place we get, I mean, we’re just proud that we even made it this far. I think we made history as the second trio to ever make it into the finale, and hey, that, that’s enough for us.”