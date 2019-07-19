FRIDAY FREEBIES: Find great deals for National Ice Cream Day this weekend

National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday and there are several deals and freebies throughout Central Ohio and the surrounding areas to help you celebrate.

Velvet Ice Cream Factory in Utica: Every Friday in July, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. celebrate Velvet’s 105th anniversary with $1.05 single dip scoops (available in sugar cone, cake cone and dish)!

Velvet Ice Cream is celebrating National Ice Cream month throughout the month of July with samples fresh off the line – not yet frozen– during our free factory tours.

Tours are offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

El Vaquero is offering free fried ice cream with the purchase of an adult entrée on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream: Johnson’s is offering a double scoop for the price of a single scoop on National Ice Cream Day. Click here for more information.

Graeter’s is offering a $1.49 single dip cones at Graeter’s locations all over Columbus, in honor of their 149th birthday.