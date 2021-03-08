Four hidden gems within 100 miles of I-270

Pataskala, Nutcracker Family Restaurant

When out and about on the far east side of Columbus, we’ve been told the Nutcracker restaurant in Pataskala is wonderful. Here, you will get the 50s dining experience with a family flare.

The Butcher family started the retro eatery in 1995 as an ice cream shop. Today, the diner serves breakfast lunch and dinner. Be sure to enjoy the memorabilia like the jukebox. When you walk into the building, you are transported right back to the mid-1900s.

63 E. Broad Street, Pataskala, OH 43062

Photo courtesy Portsmouth Murals, Inc.

Traveling south on U.S. 23 through the foothills of Ohio, the last last city you will find is Portsmouth.

The former industrial town embraces the history along the mighty Ohio River. For quiet walking and beautiful scenery of the river, you can embrace the work of artist Robert Dafford and assist by Herb Roe. The murals took 15 years to complete.

Of course, there are plenty of shopping and dining options throughout the town, and after all, this hidden gem is merely 82.5 miles away from I-270.

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl

Photo provided by Toms Ice Cream Bowl

This vintage ice creamery began in 1948 by two cousins and became successful enough in five years to move locations. Today, the eatery is still rooted at the second location at 532 McIntire Avenue in Zanesville, Ohio.

The current owner, Joe Baker has worked here for 41 years and is the sole ice cream maker. He touts he has personally created more than 700,000 gallons of ice cream.

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl touts two menus: everyday food, and comfort food. You can look at both of them over here.

Ohio Wineries

Photo provided by Ohio Wine Producers

Whether you are an expert or just someone who wants to explore, Ohio has numerous wineries around the state. Most offer a special atmosphere to explore and a scrumptious specialty wine of their own.

By visiting the Ohio Wine Producers website, you figure out where you want to visit. Should you not be able to decide, pick one of the six Wine Trails to tour. For starters, you could choose the Capital City trail and work your way around the state from here.