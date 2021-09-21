First-ever Disney+ Day on Nov. 12 to feature ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere, other perks

FILE – Costumes and props from the film are shown at a special screening Marvel Studio.s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” at El Capitan Theatre on September 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The Walt Disney Company gave a glimpse Tuesday into what the first-ever “Disney+ Day” on Nov. 12 will hold.

Calling it a “global celebration,” Disney says subscribers will be seeing new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic.

One of those releases will be the highly anticipated streaming premiere of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.”

In honor of the second anniversary of Disney+, Disney will also have other perks for Disney+ fans at their parks and cruise lines, including photo opportunities, character moments and more. There will also be special discounts at Disney’s online store, the company says.

A number of content premieres are set to drop Nov. 12, as well, including the following: