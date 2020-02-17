Finale results of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ will be a star-studded event

(NBC) — It all comes down to tonight on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Viewers are in for a spectacular 2-hour episode of pure entertainment, and will finally learn who the “AGT” Superfans voted as “World Champion.”

The final 10 “AGT” acts team up in this episode to give original performances that bring the studio audience to its feet. In one segment, sand artist, Kseniya Simonova, returns to join singer Angelina Jordan and violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa in a moving performance.

The “finale results” show will also feature the rock superstar band “KISS.” This will be the second appearance for the ’70s hit-making group in the history of the “AGT” franchise.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Silhouettes, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Alexa Lauenburger, Boogie Storm, Angelina Jordan, Duo Transcend, Hans, Tyler Butler Figueroa, V.Unbeatable — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: Colin Cloud — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) V.Unbeatable, Travis Barker — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: Colin Cloud — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Shin Lim — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Angelina Jordan, Kseniya, Tyler Butler Figueroa — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Angelina Jordan, Kseniya, Tyler Butler Figueroa — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Silhouettes, Lindsey Stirling — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Lindsey Stirling, Silhouettes — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Silhouettes, Lindsey Stirling — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Hans, Marcelito Pomoy, Alexa Lauenburger — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: Kodi Lee — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Kodi Lee — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: Kodi Lee — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Kodi Lee — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: Terry Crews — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Terry Crews, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer of KISS– (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer of KISS — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer of KISS — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finale Results” Episode 207 — Pictured: (l-r) Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer of KISS — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The four golden buzzer recipients in the running include; Angelina Jordan (chosen by Heidi Klum), V. Unbeatable (Howie Mandel’s pick), Silhouettes (selected by Alesha Dixon), and Boogie Storm (Simon Cowel’s choice).

While all of the “AGT” judges are passionate about their golden buzzer acts, Howie Mandel, said this about his choice, “I’ve never seen an act that needs it more, wants it more and deserves it more than V.Unbeatable. I said it’s the best act I’ve ever seen and they still hold that position in my heart. I’ve never seen anything more dangerous, more passionate, the people that are in it. And more exciting than V. Unbeatable.”

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of “Manifest” at 10 p.m.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT

Monday, February 17