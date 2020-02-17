Finale results of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ will be a star-studded event

(NBC) — It all comes down to tonight on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Viewers are in for a spectacular 2-hour episode of pure entertainment, and will finally learn who the “AGT” Superfans voted as “World Champion.”
The final 10 “AGT” acts team up in this episode to give original performances that bring the studio audience to its feet. In one segment, sand artist, Kseniya Simonova, returns to join singer Angelina Jordan and violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa in a moving performance.
The “finale results” show will also feature the rock superstar band “KISS.” This will be the second appearance for the ’70s hit-making group in the history of the “AGT” franchise.
The four golden buzzer recipients in the running include; Angelina Jordan (chosen by Heidi Klum), V. Unbeatable (Howie Mandel’s pick), Silhouettes (selected by Alesha Dixon), and Boogie Storm (Simon Cowel’s choice).
While all of the “AGT” judges are passionate about their golden buzzer acts, Howie Mandel, said this about his choice, “I’ve never seen an act that needs it more, wants it more and deserves it more than V.Unbeatable. I said it’s the best act I’ve ever seen and they still hold that position in my heart. I’ve never seen anything more dangerous, more passionate, the people that are in it. And more exciting than V. Unbeatable.”
“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of “Manifest” at 10 p.m.
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT
Monday, February 17
- Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist
- America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
- Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician
- America’s Got Talent 2018 – Quarter Finalist
- Hometown: Berlin, Germany
- Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo
- America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
- Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
- Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act
- Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner
- BGT The Champions 2019 – Finalist
- Hometown: Germany
- Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar
- America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi-Finalists
- Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova
- Current City: Las Vegas, NV
- Marcelito Pomoy – Singer
- Pilipinas’ Got Talent 2011 – Winner
- Hometown: Surigao del Sur, Philippines
- Angelina Jordan – Singer
- Norway’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner
- Hometown: Oslo, Norway
- Boogie Storm – Dance Group
- Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Finalists
- Hometown: Liverpool, UK
- The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group
- America’s Got Talent 2006 – Runner Ups
- Hometown: Denver, CO
- V.Unbeatable – Dance Group
- America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalists
- Hometown: Mumbai, India