Elon Musk to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

(NBC) – In a surprising move away from celebrities, athletes and politicians, “Saturday Night Live” announced Elon Musk will host an upcoming show.

The May 8 show announcement itself looked typical, names of the host and musical guest on index cards pinned to a corkboard.

Musical guest, Miley Cyrus has been on the show several times, but engineer and businessman Elon Musk has not.

Musk is the founder of Tesla, as well as Space-X, which just launched four astronauts to the International Space Station.