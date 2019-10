FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, theme park guests walk near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of the Cinderella castle in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(WJW FOX 8) — Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, launches November 12.

But the company is now revealing what will be available from the libraries of Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

In a tweet Monday, Disney+ posted a preview video of some of the titles you can expect.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

It’s not just the big names. Some lesser-known Disney pictures will be included, as well, along with the long list of blockbusters from Marvel and Pixar.

