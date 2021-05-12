DeGeneres: ‘Instincts’ told her it was time to end daytime show

FILE – In this March 21, 2015, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. DeGeneres, who has seen ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided her upcoming season next year will be the last. It coincides with the end of her contract. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WCMH) – On the day she announced she would be ending her daytime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres said it was her instincts that led her to end her show next spring.

DeGeneres announced that season 19 of her show will be the last.

“You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons,” DeGeneres said during the monologue of her May 12 show. “The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time. As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of…timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter.”

The 19th season is set to premiere Monday, Sept. 13.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” currently in its 18th season, premiered in September 2003 and quickly became the daytime destination for laughter, generosity, and inspiring stories. The talk show has earned an impressive total of 64 Daytime Emmy® Awards, including 12 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, crowning it the record holder in this category.

DeGeneres’ full monologue is below.

If you’ve been watching this show, and I trust that you have, you know that a few weeks ago we celebrated our 3000th show. 3000 shows! So, that means as of today, we’ve done 3000 shows, plus 14, which is um…3000, plus 14 shows. I know, it’s a lot.

And today, I have an announcement to make. Today, I’m announcing that next season, Season 19, is going to be my last season.

So, the past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life and I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing… sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

I want you to know that I’ve thought a lot about this decision. I sat with it for a while. I meditated on it. I talked to Portia. I talked to myself. A few times, I was talking to myself, and Portia thought I was talking to her. One time I was talking to Portia, but she thought I was talking to myself because of the other times when I was talking to myself, and she thought I was talking to her. One time, I was talking to Alexa and Siri answered, and then another time I was talking to the TV, and I accidentally texted my eye doctor. The point is, I need to take a break from talking.

Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years and I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last.

You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time. As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of…timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter.

Nineteen is a great number. First of all, the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote. This may be controversial, but I believe women should be allowed to vote. I said it. I said it. Also, on the periodic table, 19 is the atomic number for potassium.

In 1997, I knew it was time to come out on my sitcom and live my truth. Back then, I had a vivid dream that a bird flew out of a cage and set itself free because it needed to get out of that cage. Recently, I had a dream that a bird, a beautiful bird with bright red feathers, came to my window and whispered, “You can still do stuff on Netflix.” And, that was the sign I was looking for.

Eighteen years ago, on the very first show, I said this was gonna be a relationship and we’re gonna continue that relationship even when this show ends. But not in this house cause you know, I love to move.

I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, “Thank You. Thank you all.” Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley.

Of course, we still have a lot of celebrating to do this season. So, let’s bring out one of my favorite people in the entire world – tWitch!