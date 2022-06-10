COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced three more dates have been added to his hometown shows in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

According to a release, Chappelle will now perform on June 14 through 16 at the Wirrig Pavilion. Tickets, which are sold in pairs at $150 each, are now available after the originally scheduled performances sold out. The announcement notes that once again, fans are expected to comply with a strict “no cell phones allowed” policy.

A total of 18 more Chappelle shows could be scheduled through Sept. 5, as allowed by a vote of the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals in April, which was reported by YSNEWS.com, the online version of “The Yellow Springs News.”

In addition to his stand-up performances, Chappelle will host a special screening of the documentary, “Dave Chappelle Live In Real Life,” on Sunday, June 12. The screening will be a fundraiser to benefit Gem City Market, “a community-owned green grocery store that is an integral part of the resurgence of West Dayton.” The film will be shown at the Schuster Performing Arts Center in Dayton.

The screening will mark the second time this month Chappelle has pledged to donate money. Previously, at a June 5 performance in Buffalo, New York, the writer and producer reportedly told the audience that all proceeds from his Shea’s Performing Arts Center show would go to the victims and families of the Tops supermarket mass shooting in March, according to Deadline.com.

Kevin Sweeney, Shea’s director of marketing and communications, related what he heard that night to the online news site.

“He [Chappelle] said, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,'” said Sweeney.

Another recent announcement revealed that Chappelle and comedian Chis Rock will pair up for a show in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rock and Chappelle both made headlines after being attacked onstage at the Oscars and the Hollywood Bowl respectively. Rock was present at Chappelle’s “Netflix is a Joke” comedy festival act, when “The Closer” star was tackled onstage. Rock famously quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” after the incident in reference to being slapped by Smith at the Academy Awards.

The two will appear at the O2 Arena in London on Sept. 3 and 4, as listed by Live Nation, tickets for both shows are on sale now.