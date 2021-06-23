Craft competition ‘Making It’ returning for Season 3 with hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC’s craft competition show, “Making It,” is returning for its third season Thursday, June 24, on NBC with hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

Eight new contestants — or “makers,” as they are known on the show — will be competing for the prestige of being named “Master Maker” and $100,000 in prize money.

Emmy-nominated hosts Poehler and Offerman will dole out the crafty challenges that will ultimately narrow the competition down to a single winner.

In past seasons, crafters were assigned two projects in every episode: a “Faster Craft” and a “Master Craft.” This season will usher in the addition of a “Mega Craft,” which will, according to the network, “span an entire episode and allow the makers to better showcase their skills on a larger and more challenging project.”

In a release, NBC states Season 3 will “celebrate how making brings together friends, neighbors, and families with a new group of the country’s most talented makers.”

Watch the premiere of “Making It” Thursday, June 24, at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

“Making It” Season 3 contestants

BLAKE MCFARLAND (Clovis, CA)

Blake McFarland is a retired professional baseball player and full-time artist specializing in recycled materials. He played baseball for eight years for the Toronto Blue Jays until suffering from a shoulder injury that ended his career. He channeled all of his pain and free time into his art, which he felt was his true calling. Blake enjoys taking used materials and up-cycling them to make something amazing. He lives with his wife and nine-month-old baby girl, who he loves to incorporate into his crafts.

Instagram: @blake__mcfarland



BECCA BARNET (Charleston, SC)

Growing up, art became Becca’s escape when she was teased in school for being awkward. Her father, being more business-oriented, never approved of her choice to go to school to be an artist. She received her BFA in Illustration and attended the Missouri Taxidermy Institute, where she fine-tuned her special knack for art and design. She lives with her husband and six-month-old baby boy in South Carolina. In Charleston, she’s known for her large-scale art installations and has done interiors for restaurants, hotels, and custom commissions.

Instagram: @beccabarnet



KAVIYA RAVI (Louisville, KY)

Kaviya is a First Generation American Indian who currently lives in Louisville, Kentucky. Coming from a traditional Indian family, she had an arranged marriage that is now 15 years strong. As her biggest supporter, Kaviya’s husband is largely the reason she is able to spend her days creating. Working as a display coordinator for Anthropologie, she gets to infuse her love of bright colors in the storefronts. Holding a BFA in Interior Architecture, she loves to conceptualize as much as she creates. Working at a job she loves and being able to create things for a living, she truly feels like she’s living the American Dream.

Instagram: @khromophilia





JESSIE LAMWORTH (Phoenix, MD)

Jessie grew up on a farm in Baltimore County, Maryland, where she raised cows, chickens, and pigs with her two moms, Marla and Joyce, and has been making and crafting ever since she was little. Even though Joyce is a doctor and Marla is a lawyer, they never pressured her to pursue a career just because of society’s approval or money. Unfortunately, her school started placing less value on artistry and more value on test scores as she got older. Jessie went to college to major in Biomedical Engineering, then switched to Architecture and Urban Planning. When she graduated, she got a job brand consulting in New York City, where she stayed for 18 months before quitting to become her own boss. Currently, she lives back on the farm in Maryland with her parents and her boyfriend of 5 years, Ben.

Instagram: @jamworth



ADAM KINGMAN (Glenbrook, NV)

Growing up in Tahoe, Adam was a bit of a loner. He spent most of his time outdoors exploring his surroundings, which is what drove his creativity. After studying Industrial Design at the University of Washington, he realized he’d found his true passion. As an Industrial Designer, he lays the groundwork for functional outdoor equipment. On his own time, Adam makes everything from unique masks to balloon monsters and loves creating things out of unlikely mediums. His friends call him the “fun finder” because he can make a game out of any situation. A huge Disney lover, his dream in life is to eventually become an Imagineer.

Instagram: @adamkingman



MARIA ANTOINETTE (Knoxville, TN)

Maria is a beauty, DIY and lifestyle blogger. As a wife, mother and entrepreneur, she understands the stress of balancing it all. Maria grew up an only child to a single mother in St. Louis, Missouri, and was always learning how to help her mom out around the house. To keep her busy, Maria enrolled in lots of courses and learned different skills. After going to college and working a corporate job, she decided to follow her dreams and become a cosmetologist. As a textured hair expert, Maria has braided and styled hair for a host of celebrities and models, and her work has appeared everywhere from The Lifetime Network to global campaigns. After working as a stylist for years, Maria launched a digital imprint that grew to a reach of over 350K. She then decided to expand her brand from just hair to DIY and lifestyle. She currently resides in Tennessee with her husband and her “crafter in training” son, Garrison.

Instagram: @themariaantoinette



GARY HERD (Waldport, OR)

Gary is a self-employed mural painter and woodworker who has been painting murals for about 13 years. A couple of years ago, he started a woodworking YouTube channel called The Bearded Woodworker where he creates projects for everyone and does handyman tutorials. In about two years, Gary has amassed over 6,000 subscribers. When he’s not woodworking in his shop, he’s singing and acting in local musical theatre or with his family. He is married to his best friend, Sara, and they have a 13-year-old son, Alexander.

Instagram: @the_bearded_wood_worker



CHELSEA ANDERSON (Mill Valley, CA)

Chelsea is a Landscape Architect in Mill Valley, California, who has worked on projects for Muir Woods, Yosemite, and Joshua Tree. Raised in Ronkonkoma, New York, Chelsea is really close to her family. Her dad taught her not to be afraid of power tools and her Mom shared gardening and sewing skills with Chelsea and her sister, Dana. They’ve always supported her hobbies and helped in making Chelsea’s recent wedding dreams a reality. When she’s not at the office, she’s either hiking or more often than not — crafting with her husband and her cat. Through her business ChelseaMakes, she creates modern dollhouse craft kits and as well as miniature and paper-crafted sets for stop motion ad campaigns. She loves to spread joy through her art and show everyone they can do it too!

Instagram: @chelseamakes