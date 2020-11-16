Columbus singer, James Pyle, continues his journey on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

(NBC) — The final Battle Rounds of “The Voice” air tonight and Team Legend’s James Pyle, originally from West Hills, CA, and who now lives in Columbus, OH, will be competing.
Pyle wowed the judges and secured his spot on Team Legend singing “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles in his Blind Audition.
“I’ve been scared to do this show forever and I think that I’m finally ready. I finally think of myself as a singer, because I used to always say ‘I’m a drummer but like I sing’ and now I’m ready to just go out and be a singer,” said Pyle before his first performance on the show.
Pyle grew up among a musical family in California. He started playing drums when he was 10, but he was always shy about singing. While his mother encouraged singing, James focused on playing music instead.
When he was 18, he tragically lost his mother to cancer but used his grief to begin exploring his voice and writing songs.
James recently started gigging and singing at open mic nights in Ohio, where he lives with his wife and two little kids. With his mother on his mind, James hopes to make his family proud on “The Voice” stage.
About “The Voice”
Four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season.
Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum global superstar Gwen Stefani returns to “The Voice” to join acclaimed coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the iconic red chairs for Season 19. Carson Daly returns as host.
The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.
For the first time ever, this season’s Blind Auditions will feature a virtual audience with fans participating from across the country.