(NBC) — NBC’s “Chicago” dramas are all new Wednesday, including “Chicago PD” with an episode that sees the actions of one of the intelligence unit members called into question.

LaRoyce Hawkins welcomed Wednesday’s “Chicago PD” storyline even if it sees his character, officer Kevin Atwater, accused of wrongdoing. He’s just glad he didn’t get the same script several years ago.

“It would have been the same lines, obviously, the same outcome,” said Hawkins. “But it just would have felt a little different on the way there if that makes sense.”

Atwater’s actions are questioned in the fatal shooting of a well-regarded teen and in the absence of evidence to clear his name he’s offered a deal termed “sympathetic reflex” as an out.

“I can’t just say ‘Yes,’ because I know it’s the right thing, I can’t just say ‘No,’ because I know it’s the wrong thing,” said Hawkins.

It’s a maturity both for the character and the actor that comes with ten seasons on the “Chicago PD” set.

“I just did my best to try to find those pockets of vulnerability,” said Hawkins. “Because I understood the script, and I had an idea of where it could go.”

Fans just hope it doesn’t mean the second departure in as many months.

“Walking away from the force if he had to, just so he can sleep at night and look himself in the mirror,” said Hawkins.

A pivotal episode for Wednesday’s “Chicago PD” original.

“Chicago PD” airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. right after “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med.”