Carrie Underwood updates 'Sunday Night Football' anthem open for NFL 2021-2022 season

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – The NFL returns to NBC this week, with the kick-off game on Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys visiting the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then, this weekend, it’s the season premiere of “Sunday Night Football” as the Chicago Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams, which also means fans will get to see and hear the newest version of the “Sunday Night Football” anthem from Carrie Underwood.

“This season is my ninth season working with the incredible people at ‘Sunday Night Football,’” said Underwood. “It means a lot to me, especially this year. People, they need that togetherness. I love the challenge, taking the song that is so synonymous with ‘Sunday Night Football’ and finding new ways to make it fresh.”

Underwood also talked about the recording of this season’s ‘SNF’ video opening that’s played before each game.

“This year we have this incredible CGI world around us,” said Underwood describing the set. “It’s such a cool space to be able to work in. People really connect with ‘Sunday Night Football,’ forget whatever else is going on in the world and celebrate.”

Carrie Underwood will usher in a new season of “Sunday Night Football” this weekend with the L.A. Rams hosting the Chicago Bears. Starting with “Football Night in America” at 7 p.m. on NBC4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

