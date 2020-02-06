Live Now
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season seven premieres tonight on NBC4

(NBC) — The highly anticipated return of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ begins tonight with two back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. on NBC4. This marks the seventh season for the witty comedy that follows the wild exploits of Brooklyn’s finest.

Last year’s season began with a bold plan that turned into a bust when Captain Holt’s nemesis pulled off a double-double cross.

That left the precinct’s beloved leader, defeated, deflated and demoted to a traffic cop.

In Season Seven, we see how the dominoes fall as a result of that shakeup. Holt gets a new partner, Lieutenant Jeffords steps in to fill the void at the top, and after a year of marriage, Jake and Amy start thinking about the future.

If you can’t get enough of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ the series, you can now listen to the podcast. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast’ is a six-part series featuring in-depth interviews with co-creator Dan Goor and cast members. Each episode is a deep dive on a single season from season one to six. All episodes are available right now wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

