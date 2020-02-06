‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season seven premieres tonight on NBC4

(NBC) — The highly anticipated return of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ begins tonight with two back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. on NBC4. This marks the seventh season for the witty comedy that follows the wild exploits of Brooklyn’s finest.
Last year’s season began with a bold plan that turned into a bust when Captain Holt’s nemesis pulled off a double-double cross.
That left the precinct’s beloved leader, defeated, deflated and demoted to a traffic cop.
In Season Seven, we see how the dominoes fall as a result of that shakeup. Holt gets a new partner, Lieutenant Jeffords steps in to fill the void at the top, and after a year of marriage, Jake and Amy start thinking about the future.
If you can’t get enough of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ the series, you can now listen to the podcast. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast’ is a six-part series featuring in-depth interviews with co-creator Dan Goor and cast members. Each episode is a deep dive on a single season from season one to six. All episodes are available right now wherever you get your podcasts.