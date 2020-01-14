Boogie Storm scored the second Golden Buzzer of AGT: The Champions

Gold confetti rained down once again for Boogie Storm — the dancing stormtrooper act — that won Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016.

But tonight, the team’s win arrived with an extra dose of controversy!

Drama ensued as the Golden Buzzer was stolen for the first time in the history of the show, with Simon Cowell hitting the buzzer before Howie Mandel could!

It was a wild ride for the audience.

“If it was me, I would give them the Golden Buzzer,” Cowell said after the act finished its performance.

After some back and forth between Cowell and Mandel, with Mandel saying he couldn’t give Boogie Storm the Golden Buzzer and Cowell goading him on by saying, “You can!” Mandel decided against using the Golden Buzzer power to pass the group through.

“It’s my choice,” Mandel said. “Sorry, guys. I can’t.”

Cowell then took matters into his own hands and slammed the buzzer at the judge’s table.

The troop is now guaranteed a spot in the AGT: The Champions finals after wowing the crowd and judges with its special mix of moves and ‘dark side’ nostalgia.