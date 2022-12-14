(NBC) — Another round of “The Voice” is in the books after the Season 22 champion was crowned in the finale.

The pairing of Bryce Leatherwood and his coach Blake Shelton was probably destiny and on Tuesday night that destiny was fulfilled as the 22-year-old country singer from Statesboro, Georgia won the competition.

“I am ecstatic, I’m just so happy to be representing my family, representing Georgia,” said Leatherwood.

Shelton says Leatherwood’s showing in Monday night’s finale put him over the top.

“He delivered his best performances of his entire journey on the show, and he seems more relaxed and comfortable and knowing what his fans want from him and he gave it to ’em,” said Shelton.

And Leatherwood was especially partial to one of those songs.

“I think T-R-O-U-B-L-E was the most Bryce Leatherwood performance that’s been shown this season,” said Leatherwood. “That was me, and I hope to show America a lot more of that.”

And there were no qualms with America’s pick from Leatherwood’s teammate.

“I’m not surprised he won,” said Bodie Kuljian. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Brayden, Omar, or Morgan won. I’m proud of all of us. And Bryce winning makes my heart happy.”

And the winner’s looking forward to making his new fans happy.

“Country is about storytelling,” Leatherwood said. “It’s about impacting people. And I think the more you can impact someone, the more they enjoy it.”

For now, Bryce Leatherwood can enjoy being “The Voice” champion.

For his victory, Leatherwood earns $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music.

Kuljian and Team Camila’s Morgan Myles were the runners-up, with Team Legend’s Omar Cardona fourth and Team Blake’s Brayden Lape fifth. It was Blake Shelton’s ninth coaching win on the show.

“The Voice” returns in the spring for Blake’s final season, with Kelly Clarkson and two brand-new coaches, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.