(NBC) — The last original coach on NBC’s singing competition show is saying so long to “The Voice.”

Blake Shelton announced Tuesday that the upcoming spring season of “The Voice” will be his last on the show — his 23rd.

Shelton was one of the show’s four original coaches, back in 2011, along with Christian Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, and Adam Levine. Shelton has remained with the show throughout the years.

THE VOICE — “Battle Rounds” Episode 2208 — Pictured: Blake Shelton — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions, Part 7” Episode 2207 — Pictured: Blake Shelton — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

THE VOICE — “Battle Rounds” Episode 2208 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Shelton issued a statement saying it was “time to step away” and thanked those associated with the show for “a hell of a ride.”

The country music star will be rejoined by Kelly Clarkson in the coaching chairs for the spring, and they will welcome two brand-new coaches to the show — Chance the Rapper will make his debut, as well as former “One Direction” singer Niall Horan.

No date has been set yet for the premiere of the show’s spring season.