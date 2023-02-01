COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — International superstar Beyoncé announce her anticipated “Renaissance” tour dates on Wednesday, with several stops in the Midwest.

Beyoncé, 41, is kicking off the the world tour on May 10 in Europe before heading to the U.S. on July 12. The Grammy-Award winning singer is performing in Nashville on July 15, Louisville on July 17, Minneapolis on July 20, Chicago on July 22 and Detroit on July 26.

“Renaissance” marks the first time Beyoncé has toured since 2018’s “On The Run II” tour with her husband, Jay-Z. The tour will conclude on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

The announcement comes after Ticketmaster canceled sales of general public tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Mass reports of technical errors had fans of the pop star taking to social media and news outlets to express their frustration with Ticketmaster, who was the exclusive ticket sales vendor.

When tickets go on sale for “Renaissance” has yet to be announced. View the full list of tour dates here.

View the full list of top concerts coming to Ohio in 2023 here.