LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new lawsuit accuses Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl multiple times, including in a cabin on a yacht, documents said.

The lawsuit, filed late Monday in Nevada’s Clark County District Court (because of Carter’s Las Vegas address), accuses Carter of sexually assaulting a then-15-year-old girl from Pennsylvania on multiple occasions in 2003, documents said. Carter was 22 and 23 at the time of the alleged incidents.

The now-adult, who is identified only as “A.R.,” alleges Carter raped her in a bedroom on his yacht, documents said. The lawsuit also claims Carter “instructed A.R. to keep his sexual abuse of her a secret.”

In separate alleged incidents, Carter sexually assaulted the then-teenager on a bus and again on a boat, the lawsuit said.

Carter “knowingly provided alcohol and drugs to then-minor A.R. on this occasion and caused her to become intoxicated on his yacht,” the lawsuit also claims. Carter is also accused of infecting the teenager with human papillomavirus, or HPV.

The teenager reported the alleged assaults to her mother who then informed police in Pennsylvania, the lawsuit said. Carter was never charged with a crime.

The lawsuit lists sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress as causes of action.

Lawyers for Carter sent Nexstar’s KLAS the following statement:

Nick is pleased with A.R.’s recent filing as it will ensure that all of the currently known co-conspirators will be brought to justice together. Anyone credulously covering these ridiculous claims should know that, when A.R. first accused Nick Carter almost two decades ago, authorities listened and thoroughly investigated – and then informed A.R. that her allegations were meritless. In fact, at the conclusion of the police investigation into A.R.’s claims, law enforcement concluded that A.R. “could herself have been charged with a crime.” Subsequently, in a separate incident, A.R. was threatened with criminal charges for filing a false police report. And now she’s at it yet again. But repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true. Nick is looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light. Dale Hayes, Jr.

This comes after a lawsuit was filed last December alleging Carter raped Shannon “Shay” Ruth when she was 17. Ruth alleges Carter, who was 21 at the time, gave her alcohol, raped her, and threatened her if she told anyone, documents said.

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs onstage in Detroit, Michigan, in Dec. 2022. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In February of 2001, Ruth was invited onto a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington by Carter while she was waiting in line for an autograph. On the bus, Carter gave her cranberry juice with alcohol and said it was “VIP juice” after Ruth told him the drink tasted weird, according to the lawsuit.

After Ruth drank the juice, the lawsuit said, Carter took her to the bathroom of the tour bus and assaulted her. He became irritated when Ruth got upset, asking her “Why are you crying?! Stop crying,” according to the lawsuit. Carter then allegedly took Ruth to the back of the tour bus and raped her.

Carter was also accused of rape by singer Melissa Schuman, who claimed he raped her in 2003. The statute of limitations expired before charges could be filed, and Carter has denied that allegation.

FILE – AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys appear at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Ruth and Schuman were named because they chose to identify themselves as victims of sexual assault. KLAS does not identify victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward.

Carter has denied the allegations related to the December case and has never faced any criminal charges. His lawyers filed a counterclaim earlier this year, saying his accusers were taking advantage of the #MeToo movement, calling the women “opportunists” who “set out to thrust themselves into the spotlight and destroy innocent lives.”

A court date was not yet scheduled as of Tuesday in A.R.’s case, but a judge was scheduled to hear arguments regarding the anti-SLAPP case on Wednesday.