‘America’s Got Talent’ Tuesday: The acts to watch for on night 3 of auditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The excitement of the “America’s Got Talent” season 16 auditions continue Tuesday, June 15 at 10 p.m., on NBC4.
A new promo for Tuesday’s show doesn’t give much away about the upcoming acts but features a few seconds of at least three of the performances.
The promo opens with a clip of the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. While the action is fast, it features the OMG-moment of one of the athletes kicking a wooden block in half after being tossed into midair by teammates.
Next comes a short clip of magician Klek Entos, whose surrealist style and penchant for fire and axes is sure to entertain – and frighten. ‘AGT’ shared his creepy performance early on Facebook, which includes plenty of gasps from the audience and up-close spine-chilling interactions with the judges.
The last act to make the spot is the harmonizing trio, T.3, also known as The TikTok Tenors for their viral fame. In another pre-show clip posted on Facebook, the group belts out a cover of “Into The Unknown,” from “Frozen II,” and receives a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges.
Watch all three of these acts and the others listed below on Tuesday, June 15 at 10 p.m., right after the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.
AGT Contestants
Tuesday, June 15
CZN, Singing Group
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
T.3, Singing Group
Hometown: Philadelphia & Brooklyn
Current Residence: New York City, NY
Kabir Singh, Comedian
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Current Residence: Los Angeles, CA
Mama Char, Dancer
Hometown: Austin, TX
Current Residence: Irvine, CA
Storm Large, Singer
Hometown: South Burrow, MA
Current Residence: Portland, Oregon
Klek Entos, Magician
Hometown: Paris, France
The Misfit, Variety/Other
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Variety/Other
Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
About “America’s Got Talent”
“Americas Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.
Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.
“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.