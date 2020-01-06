“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” premieres tonight with all-star acts

(NBC) — The best of the best will compete tonight for the ultimate title of World Champion on the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” starting at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

These all-star acts, which include former winners and finalists, will come together to share their artistry and compete against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.

This is the second season for “The Champions” in the wildly popular “AGT” franchise.

In an exciting twist in the buildup to the show, Shin Lim, magician and the first “Champions” World Champion, revealed the new judging panel and host via a magic trick on YouTube.

This season’s panel includes executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition, singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Terry Crews will return as host of “Champions,” a role he also recently filled this past season on the summer hit “America’s Got Talent.”

A panel of “America’s Got Talent” superfans will have the opportunity to take part in the voting process for the upcoming season.

The first four episodes will each showcase 10 acts, with three acts from each week moving on to the Semifinals and one receiving a Golden Buzzer to advance straight to the Finals. The Semifinals will cut those 12 acts in half, and the six that continue will compete against the four Golden Buzzer recipients for the ultimate title of World Champion!

Advancing talent from each round is determined by the judge panel (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel) along with a select group of “superfans.”

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ACTS

Monday, January 6th 8/7c