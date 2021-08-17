‘America’s Got Talent’ showcasing several musical performances Tuesday

(WCMH) – “America’s Got Talent” returns Tuesday night for another live show featuring 12 more of the top performances from the audition rounds.
Six of tonight’s performances will be either singers or singing groups, including Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer winner, Northwell Health Nurse Choir.
Fans will also get to see two dance groups, a magician, a comedian and a pair of aerial acts. The full lineup is listed below.
Seven acts have already moved on to the semi-finals. The outcomes were revealed during last Wednesday’s live results show.
The singing trio from Greensboro, North Carolina, 1aChord, was the first to advance, followed by Bronx comedian Gina Brillon. Singers Peter Rosalita, of UAE, and Jimmie Herrod, who hails from Portland, Oregon, were told they were both advancing at the same time. Next, Magician Dustin Tavella of Virginia Beach, Virginia learned he was moving forward. Kabir Singh, a comedian from Fremont, California remained in the competition after receiving the honor of “America’s Vote.” And the final act to make it into the top seven was singer Madilyn Bailey of Los Angeles, California. Bailey was saved by a tie-breaking “America’s Vote” after the judges split on whether to advance her or Beyond Belief Dance Company.
“AGT” Contestants
Tuesday, August 17
Aidan Bryant, Aerial/Movement
Hometown: Prince George, VA
Dokteuk Crew, Dance Group
Hometown: Daejeon, South Korea
Johnny Showcase, Singer
Hometown: Rhode Island
Current Residence: Philadephia, PA
Josh Blue, Comedian
Hometown: Denver, CO
Korean Soul, Singing Group
Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Singing Group
Hometown: New York, NY
Peter Antoniou, Magician
Current Residence: Seattle, WA
Positive Impact Movement, Aerial/Movement
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Shuffolution, Dance Group
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
T.3, Singing Group
Hometown: Philadephia, PA
Current Residence: New York City, NY
Tory Vagasy, Singer
Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL
Victory Brinker, Singer
Hometown: Latrobe, PA
About “America’s Got Talent”
“Americas Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.
Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.
“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.