‘America’s Got Talent’ showcasing several musical performances Tuesday

(WCMH) – “America’s Got Talent” returns Tuesday night for another live show featuring 12 more of the top performances from the audition rounds.

Six of tonight’s performances will be either singers or singing groups, including Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer winner, Northwell Health Nurse Choir.

Fans will also get to see two dance groups, a magician, a comedian and a pair of aerial acts. The full lineup is listed below.

Seven acts have already moved on to the semi-finals. The outcomes were revealed during last Wednesday’s live results show.

The singing trio from Greensboro, North Carolina, 1aChord, was the first to advance, followed by Bronx comedian Gina Brillon. Singers Peter Rosalita, of UAE, and Jimmie Herrod, who hails from Portland, Oregon, were told they were both advancing at the same time. Next, Magician Dustin Tavella of Virginia Beach, Virginia learned he was moving forward. Kabir Singh, a comedian from Fremont, California remained in the competition after receiving the honor of “America’s Vote.” And the final act to make it into the top seven was singer Madilyn Bailey of Los Angeles, California. Bailey was saved by a tie-breaking “America’s Vote” after the judges split on whether to advance her or Beyond Belief Dance Company.

“AGT” Contestants

Tuesday, August 17

Aidan Bryant, Aerial/Movement

Hometown: Prince George, VA

Dokteuk Crew, Dance Group

Hometown: Daejeon, South Korea

Johnny Showcase, Singer

Hometown: Rhode Island

Current Residence: Philadephia, PA

Josh Blue, Comedian

Hometown: Denver, CO

Korean Soul, Singing Group

Hometown: Seoul, South Korea

Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Singing Group

Hometown: New York, NY

Peter Antoniou, Magician

Current Residence: Seattle, WA

Positive Impact Movement, Aerial/Movement

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Shuffolution, Dance Group

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

T.3, Singing Group

Hometown: Philadephia, PA

Current Residence: New York City, NY

Tory Vagasy, Singer

Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL

Victory Brinker, Singer

Hometown: Latrobe, PA