‘America’s Got Talent’ returns to regular time slot, full line-up of acts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “America’s Got Talent” is making a return to its regular time slot Tuesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. with a full line-up of 14 acts.

This will be the fourth audition episode, with three Golden Buzzers handed out so far in Season 16. Judge Howie Mandel chose The Northwell Health Nurse Choir as the first winners of the show’s top honors, telling the group how much their message is needed as the country emerges from the dark days of the pandemic.

“One word comes to mind and it’s ‘heroic,’ you know, and you know it is, in every way,” he said. “And what a perfect song, ‘Stand By Me.’ You stand by people you don’t know, you watch horror and you watch strength and I thought I just want to stand by you.“

Judge Simone Cowell did the honors in the second auditions’ episode, selecting singer and central Ohioan, Nightbirde, as the next Golden Buzzer winner. Her stunning performance wowed everyone watching, but Cowell played coy just before he smashed the buzzer.

“I’m not going to give you a yes,” he teased with a deadpan expression. “I’m going to give you something else.”

Last week, host Terry Crews took the opportunity to send another act straight to the finals. The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team impressed him so much that he interrupted the judges just as they were preparing to vote.

“First of all, I gotta tell you, I have never ever seen anything like this in my life,” he told the group. “World Taekwondo, this is not about fighting, it’s about courage, it’s about confidence and respect. And I respect what you guys did out here today, like no one else. And you know, you were not able to make it to the Olympics and get a gold medal, but I am going to give you something golden right now.”

A rendition of Queen’s classic “We are the Champions” swelled in the background as the Taekwondo celebrated under gold confetti on stage.

Watch “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. on NBC4 followed by the premiere of the new quiz show “College Bowl” hosted by Peyton Manning at 10 p.m.

“AGT” Contestants

Tuesday, June 22

Shuffolution, Dance Group

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Pam & Casper, Animal Act

Hometown: Burbank, CA

Current Residence: Pasadena, CA

Brooke Simpson, Singer

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Pomona, CA

Roman Kricheli, Variety/Other

Hometown: Tbilisi, Georgia

Current Residence: Holon, Israel

JW’s Inspirational Singers of NYC, Singing Group

Hometown: New York, NY

The Amazing Shoji, Magician

Hometown: New York, NY

The Other Direction, Singing Group

Hometown: New York, LA, the South, San Francisco, Orlando

Charley Loffredo, Variety/Other

Hometown: Staten Island, NY

Josh Blue, Comedian

Hometown: Denver, CO

Michael Spencer, Singer

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Fallyn, Singer

Hometown: New York, NY

Jimmie Herrod, Singer

Hometown: Portland, OR

Danila Bim, Aerial / Movement

Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Current Residence: Las Vegas, NV

Ryan Stock & Amberlynn, Variety/Other

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV