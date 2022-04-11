(NBC) — State pride is on the line once again Monday with “American Song Contest” on NBC, it is the next to last week of auditions in the competition that is seeking out the nation’s next big hit song.

Thanks to his jury pick win last week, country singer Tyler Braden gave Tennessee a spot alongside Rhode Island and Kentucky in the Semi-Finals of “American Song Contest.”

“I got asked earlier, was there ever any doubt, and there was doubt every time somebody new stepped on the stage,” said Braden. “Everybody was so good. Literally, everyone was amazing.”

America’s vote gets added into the mix Monday along with the jury votes of music industry luminaries. That will determine which three additional acts from last week will get to move on to the next round.

“I’m excited to see what America says,” said Nitro Nitra who represents Delaware.

“If they want us there, they’re going to put us there,” said Dani Brillhart of the duo Ni/Co from Alabama.

“Whatever happens, some good songs are going to win, that’s for sure,” said Colorado’s Riker Lynch.

After those results, 11 more acts will take the stage representing 10 states and the District of Columbia, trying to impress with their original songs.

“Every local boy and girl from Hawaii that has a dream of, whatever, anything in entertainment, I feel like I’m representing that,” said Bronson Verde.

“Every day, I’m looking around and seeing something new, and I’m like, it’s real, it’s real, it’s happening,” said Massachusetts representative, Jared Lee.

And how the artists perform tonight could create a life-changing moment.

“I want to leave a message,” said Bri Steves representing Pennsylvania. “I’m an artist that has something to say. I want to be remembered.”

“American Song Contest” airs Monday at 8 p.m., followed by “The Endgame” at 10 p.m.

Monday, 4/11 8-10 p.m.: The Qualifiers Part 4 (104)

WASHINGTON – Allen Stone

WEST VIRGINIA – Alexis Cunningham

PENNSYLVANIA – Bri Steves

HAWAII – Bronson Varde

MASSACHUSETTS – Jared Lee

ARIZONA – Las Marias

NEW HAMPSHIRE – MARi

WASHINGTON DC – NËITHER

UTAH – Savannah Keyes

GEORGIA – Stela Cole

NEVADA – The Crystal Method

Voting

Fans at home can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting for the Qualifiers will open Mondays during the show and will close Wednesday morning at 7 am ET.

The competition will be comprised of three rounds, taking place over eight weeks. The Qualifying Rounds will have 11 acts in each episode (with one week featuring 12). Twenty-two artists will perform in the two-part Semi-Finals with the Top 10 performing in the Grand Final, where a winner will be crowned.

In the five-week Qualifiers (March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18) at the end of each night, the jury will advance one artist immediately to the Semi-Finals. The remaining three spots will be determined through a combination of jury and fan votes. The artists advancing to the Semi-Finals will be announced the following week.

In the Semi-Finals (April 25 & May 2), 10 artists will perform each week, with a slightly elevated performance of their original song.

To make the stakes even higher, in each Semi-Final a “redemption” song will be revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition to perform that week for the chance to advance to the Grand Final.

At the end of each Semi-Final, the jury awards their highest-rated artist with an immediate spot in the Grand Final. America’s votes will then help to decide along with the jury which four additional artists will advance.

In the Grand Final (May 9), the top 10 artists take the stage one last time to win America’s and the jury’s vote for best hit song.