COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” continues Monday night with the qualifying rounds in San Antonio and the show is highlighting a special competitor in a new preview clip.

Gary Weiland, a native of Quincy, IL, is shown running the course with a prosthetic leg as hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila comment on the Texas firefighter’s incredible performance.

The story of how Weiland lost his leg in 2018, is detailed in a May 2022 article from Pep Unlimited, LLC.

On Thanksgiving Day 2018, he was rushed to the hospital with a swollen knee due to complications from previous surgery. It was then the Denton, Texas father came to a realization.

“After much prayer, and talking to doctors and family and friends, it sunk in,” he told the online site. “I am going to have to amputate my leg. That was tough to swallow. I went from being a full-time firefighter – running around, playing any sport I wanted – to having my leg cut off.”

Following the amputation at the encouragement of his chief, Weiland fought to return to his job at the fire station. He was ready to go back to work in six months.

“I was back on duty. This is my job. This is what I do. It’s no big deal,” Weiland said in the article. “I’d already put myself through the training and put myself to work. Here I am, now I can move forward and just do my job.”

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR — “San Antonio Qualifiers” — Pictured: Gary Weiland — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR — “San Antonio Qualifiers” — Pictured: Gary Weiland — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

In the “ANW” video, Weiland’s showing on the course is both nerve-wracking and exhilarating. After making it through the first obstacle with ease, Weiland stopped and turned to his supporters in a victory stance.

“Got a big group on the sidelines, including his son who’s holding a sign that says ‘My dad is an amputee, what superpower does yours have?'” Iseman commented.

Weiland then proceeded to the next section, taking on a new obstacle called “Shattered Panes.”

“And don’t forget he’s 42, one of our older competitors tonight,” Gbajabiamila reminded viewers as Weiland cruised through the obstacle.

Reaching the third segment, Weiland had a choice between navigating giant Minions — another new obstacle dubbed “Despicaballs” — or crossing the “Log Runner.” After a harrowing attempt to make it across “Log Runner,” Weiland, unfortunately, fell into the water.

“As a firefighter, Garry saves lives and on the course, it was save after save,” said Gbajabiamila at the end of Weiland’s performance. “On Log Runner, he made it to the last log where he slipped, but he gave it everything he had and fought to the very end.”

Watch “American Ninja Warrior” Monday night at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

“ANW” contestant list Monday, June 27, 2022:

Jess Wombles, Greenwood, IN

Isaiah Thomas, Garland, TX

Adam Naids, Philadelphia, PA

Megan Jarmosevich, Albuquerque, NM

Tyler Yamauchi, Houston, TX

Tristan Wyman, North Pole, AK

Sabrina Tamraz, Houston, TX

Andrew Naquin, Napoleonville, LA

Donovan Metoyer, Kansas City, MO

Barclay Stockett, Houston, TX

Christie Brophy, Gainesville, FL

Nick Demore, Genoa, IL

David Tommassoni, Lafayette, CO

Katie Bone, Bernalillo, NM

Parker Hewes, Cedarburg, WI

Kristin Brickner, New Orleans, LA

Mike Eckert, Mt. Juliet, TN

Mark Antioquia, Toms River, NJ

Chris Adkins, Dallas, TX

Owen Dyer, Tampa, FL

Heather Petty, Fort Worth, TX

Gary Weiland, Quincy, IL

Ben Evert, Lubbock, TX

Mark Farrell, Layton, UT

Jody Avila, Garfield, NJ

Jonathan Godbout, Sterling, MA

Ernesto Perez, Kenner, LA

Devon Collins, Tuscaloosa, AL

Elijah Levee, New Orleans, LA

Liv Hackmann, Chamois, MO

Anabella Heinrichs, Boulder, CO

Erick Zamorano, McAllen, TX

Devin Harr, Willard, MO

Jaelynn Bennett, Thornton, CO

Austin Gray, Longmondt, CO

Megan Rowe, Arvada, CO

Emmanuel Aouad, Terre Haute, IN

Isaiah Wakeham, Houston, TX

Isabella Wakeham, Cypress, TX

Christian Youst, Dallas, TX

Elliott Jolivette, Frisco, TX

Nate Hansen, Broomfield, CO

About “American Ninja Warrior”

“American Ninja Warrior” returns with some of the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are back to call the early-round action in San Antonio and Los Angeles with the national finals in Las Vegas. The new season will mark the return of the lowered age requirement, which opens the door to a new era of competitors as young as 15 years old. Each season the obstacle courses continue to evolve and become even more challenging for competitors of all ages, while the sport itself simultaneously grows rapidly across the country with kids embracing it in record numbers. A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner that can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas. To get there, competitors will need to make it through the qualifying rounds and semifinals.