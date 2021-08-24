‘AGT’ to feature 2 Golden Buzzer winners on last quarterfinals episode

(WCMH) – Tonight’s “America’s Got Talent” will feature several memorable acts from the show’s audition rounds.

The “AGT” quarterfinals will continue on Tuesday’s episode with a total of 11 acts competing for seven spots that will move on to the semifinals.

Performances of particular note include Golden Buzzer winner World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. The martial arts group captivated Terry Crews and won the host’s ultimate award.

Léa Kyle, who won a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum, will put her stunning quick-change act performance on repeat tonight as well.

Creepy magician Klek Entos, who hails from Paris, France will also return. His jaw-dropping act had the judges cowering in fear as he revealed a live tarantula in a box, among other spine-chilling tricks.

Finally, Canadian singer Anica will take to the stage again. Her spot-on rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” had the audience in awe.

“AGT” Contestants

Tuesday, August 24

Anica, Singer

New Brunswick, Canada

Brooke Simpson, Singer

Los Angeles, CA

ChapKidz, Dance Group

Fairfield, CA

Keith Apicary, Dancer

Hometown: Woonsocket, RI

Current Residence: Portland, OR

Klek Entos, Magician

Paris, France

Léa Kyle, Quick Change

Bordeaux, France

Michael Winslow, Sound Effects Impressionist

Orlando, FL

Rialcris, Variety/Other

Ensenada, Mexico

The Curtis Family C-notes, Singing Group

San Francisco, CA

UniCircle Flow, Variety/Other

Japan

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Martial Arts

Seoul, South Korea