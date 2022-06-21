COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has released three preview clips of performances from Season 17’s night four of auditions airing Tuesday.

A total of 15 acts will compete on Tuesday’s episode, hoping to win one of the remaining Golden Buzzers from judges Heidi Klum or Sofia Vergara. So far, judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, along with show host Terry Crews, have all chosen their Golden Buzzer winners to go straight to the live shows.

Last week, Cowell awarded his Golden Buzzer to Sara James, a 13-year-old singer from Poland who sang Billie Eilish’s “Lovely.” Mandel also selected a young singer to move on to the live shows: 11-year-old Madison Taylor Baez from California for her performance of “Amazing Grace.” Additionally, Crews pressed the special buzzer on the first night of auditions for 21-year-old Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, who wowed the judges and audience by playing Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.”

A clip of impressionist Justin Rupple (in the video player at the top of this article), who is originally from Washington state but is now based in Los Angeles, shows the comedian explaining to the audience how to impersonate various actors. He mimics Seth Rogan’s voice using Santa Claus’s laugh as a jumping-off point for his example. Rupple then goes on to impersonate Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson to the delight of the audience.

“The Glamour Aussies” of Budapest, Hungary, is a dog dancing act featuring an Australian shepherd named Meredith, according to a social media post. In the segment, the adorable pup follows her trainer around, crossing between her trainer’s legs and prancing upright on her back paws.

The third clip shared is of the Cline Twins from Ontario, Canada. The identical twin brothers, Carson and Connor, show off their juggling skills with hockey sticks and pucks. The pair have previously appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and have risen to social media fame through TikTok and YouTube, according to their website.

“AGT” contestant Information, Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Cubcakes, Dance Group, Los Angeles

Ethan Jan, Variety/Other, Redlands, CA

Kristen Cruz, Singer, Crowley, TX

Chris James, Comedian, Los Angeles, CA

Connor King, Comedian, Hometown: West Philadelphia, PA, Current Residence: Chicago

Lace Larrabee, Comedian, Hometown: Marietta, GA, Current Residence: Atlanta

Jannick Holste, Magician, Geseke, Germany

Kieran Rhodes, Singer, Hometown: Burnt Hills, NY, Current Residence: Boston

Kristy Sellars, Dancer, Ballarat, Victoria, Australia

Manny D’Mago, Magician, Arleta, California

Justin Rupple, Impressionist, Hometown: Issaquah, WA, Current Residence: Los Angeles

Cline Twins, Variety/Other, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

The Glamour Aussies, Animal Act, Budapest, Hungary

Testa, Extreme, Barcelona, Spain

Mayyas, Dance Group, Beirut, Lebanon

About “America’s Got Talent” “Americas Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host. Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize. “America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.