Nightbirde withdraws from America’s Got Talent to focus on cancer fight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nightbirde, the Ohio artist whose tear-jerking performance on America’s Got Talent earned her a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell, announced Monday on Instagram that she is withdrawing from the competition because of her health.

In her post, Nightbirde, whose name is Jane Marczewski, wrote:

“Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.

“Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

Nightbirde, 30, from Zanesville, is in her third bout with cancer. She shared her experience during her AGT audition in June and was scheduled to appear on the show again in August.