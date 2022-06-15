(NBC) — A 13-year-old singer earned the “Golden Buzzer” from Simon Cowell Tuesday night on “America’s Got Talent.”

Sara James, from a tiny town in Poland of just three thousand people, blew the judges and the audience away with her rendition of the Billie Eilish tune “Lovely.”

James has turned 14 since her audition was taped earlier this spring. She is from a musical family and learned to play the piano when she was just 6 years old.

She competed in the junior version of “Eurovision” and had about a quarter of a million Instagram followers going into last night.

This was James’s first trip to the United States and now, she will get to come back with an automatic place in the “AGT” live shows which will begin in August.