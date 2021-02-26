‘AGT’ set to return with Simon Cowell, last call for virtual auditions

(NBC) – Simon Cowell got to start “America’s Got Talent” last year, but didn’t get to finish it.
A broken back sidelined him from the live portion of the season. Cowell describes his absence as a “nightmare.”
“It was like everyone was having a better time without me,” he says.
Cowell and company start production soon on the new season.
The premiere date for the new season isn’t set quite yet, but it’s likely to be in late May or early June, after “The Voice” wraps its new season, which starts on Monday, March 1.
But before then, a final chance on March 6, for virtual auditions with AGT producers.
And last season’s winner, a spoken word poet, can be the inspiration.
About “America’s Got Talent”
“Americas Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.
Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.
“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.