Actor Hosea Chanchez opens up about sexual abuse

In a rather detailed social media post, last week Actor Hosea Chanchez took to Instagram saying at the age of 14- years-old a friend’s father sexually assaulted him. The well-known actor from BET’S hit series “The Game,” expressed he’s finally opening up “in hopes that my truth helps to free someone else from the guilt and shame at the hands of a predator, rapist, pedophile.” In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Chanchez stated the name of his abuser saying he’d been “grooming him with inappropriate sexual banter.”

Following the verbal forms of sexually explicit conversation, Chanchez recounts the night the aggressor performed oral sex on him. The events transpired on a night the attacker was giving Chanchez a ride home. During the car ride, he says the man pulled off to a dirt road saying he just wanted to discuss his future. According to Chanchez, when the car stopped, “out of nowhere he said he wanted to see what the girls are going crazy over, then he reached over unzipped my pants and told me to trust him,” wrote Chanchez.

The initial assault was never reported out of fear no one would believe him. “He told me he’s a very powerful man and if I’d ever told anyone he would ruin my life and no one would believe me anyway,” said Chanchez. The Hollywood Actor says he buried those memories for decades.

“As a man, a black man, I always thought acknowledging this would make me less of a man. I was afraid to be judged, talked about, laughed at or even worse … not believed at all.” Chanchez said.

The overall goal of sharing his experience was to simply help others. ” I’m doing this to help parents and young children become aware of some of the signs and better protect themselves from sexual predators,” said Chanchez.

While the events transpired several years ago, Chanchez decided to speak out now in part to prevent his abuser from hurting anyone else.



