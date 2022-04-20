COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “2022 Billboard Music Awards” honoring the biggest music chart-toppers of the year is set to air Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

NBC has announced five of the performers who will be taking the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to entertain viewers: Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, according to a release from the network.

This will be Red Hot Chili Peppers’ second appearance on the show. The last time the band took the stage at the awards show was 23 years ago in 1999.

The four other artists will make their debuts on the BBMA’s performance stage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: (L-R) Bassist Flea, Singer Anthony Kiedis, Drummer Chad Smith and Guitarist John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers attend Red Hot Chili Peppers Visit SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” at SiriusXM Studios on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

US singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Best Urban Fusion/Performance award winner Rauw Alejandro poses in the press room during The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Burna Boy performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Latto performs onstage at the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Additionally, two of the performers are in the running for awards. Megan Thee Stallion is once again up for Top Rap Female Artist, which she won last year. Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, Rauw Alejandro, is a finalist in four categories including, Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album and Top Latin Song.

Also performing on the show will be singer, songwriter, and rapper Mary J. Blige, who was announced as this year’s Billboard Icon Award recipient. Blige’s performance is highly anticipated after her show-stopping appearance in the “Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

This year’s top BBMA contenders include The Weeknd, a finalist in 17 categories and Doja Cat in 14 categories, according to billboard.com. See the complete list below.

NBC noted that the show’s host, as well as additional performers, presenters and more details, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year the program was hosted by singer Nick Jonas, who took over from fellow “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson who hosted the previous three years.

THE “2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS” FINALISTS:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodriga

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



Top New Artist

GIVÈON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Ppoh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI



Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Li Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dura Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift



Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragon4

Migo

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson ,Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drakp

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Tavlor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd



Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd