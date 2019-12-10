Double Your Donation Day on NBC4 and help end hunger in Central Ohio

NBC4 is proud to partner with Mid-Ohio Foodbank for Double Your Donation Day for the 6th year in a row. It’s an all-day fundraiser on December 11 to end hunger in Central Ohio.
Be a part of ending hunger in our community. Thanks to Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s partners and sponsors every gift you donate will be matched dollar for dollar.
Donate on December 11th by:
- CLICKING HERE
- Calling the NBC4 phone bank at 614.821.4444
- Texting DYDD to 41444
- Visiting Mid-Ohio Foodbank to join the festivities!
One out of four children in our community does not know where their next meal is coming from. Mid-Ohio Foodbank works to connect our hungry neighbors with nutritious food stabilizing families today while helping them access resources so they can thrive for a lifetime.
For every dollar donated during Double Your Donation Day, Mid-Ohio Foodbank can provide enough food for 8 meals. With your help, they can feed people today while working every day to change lives.