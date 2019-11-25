Your Old Vehicle Can Support Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Ohio

Sponsored Content by Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Ohio

As we enter the week of giving, there is a very generous and simple act you can do to help kids and their families.

Take that old car or truck and donate it!

Get all the details about their vehicle donation program and how the house supports families and their children.

WEBSITE: Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Ohio

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

