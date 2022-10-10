We are helping to celebrate another class of Central Ohioans doing amazing things in our community! We are thrilled to announce to you the 2022 Columbus Dispatch Everyday Heroes. These men and women and even a teenager, dedicated their time, talent and many resources to heal, unite and improve our communities. This class if 5 finalists, and 14 semi-finalists are a group whose selfless acts will hopefully inspire all of us to try and make the world a better place.

