Young Athletes and Their Joint Health

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by OrthoNeuro

The boys and girls of summer are filling the ball parks and with every pitch thrown, there’s a risk of injury.

In fact, one in four young athletes will complain of shoulder or elbow pain.

So where do you turn? We talked with an orthopedic surgeon about proper throwing technique to keep your kids safe and healthy.

WEBSITE: OrthoNeuro

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools