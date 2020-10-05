You Can Help Distribute $1 Million for In-Class & Virtual Learning Needs

Sponsored Content by SONIC Drive-In

A recent survey found 80 percent of parents now have a newfound respect for teachers and 77 percent believe teachers should be paid more. However, what is not widely shared is that public school teachers spend $1 BILLION for school supplies each year…out of their own pockets.

Learning materials are essential and always in need, now more than ever. This school year presents an even larger financial burden for teachers preparing for both in-class and distance learning. Fortunately, teachers can tap into funding with your help.

SONIC® Drive-In is once again teaming up with nonprofit partner DonorsChoose, a crowdfunding platform created to help public school teachers in need of resources for their students. Through the Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC is donating $1 MILLION to teachers’ requests to make sure teachers have the supplies and resources they need to help their students learn nationwide. You can help decide which teacher learning requests receive much-needed funding by voting for your favorite requests from Sept. 28 to Oct. 25, 2020.

WEBSITE: Limeades for Learning