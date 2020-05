Sponsored Content by Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

On the mat, Roman Reigns could smack-down with the best of them.

But in 2018, the WWE wrestler was pulled back into a battle he’d conquered once before, he was again diagnosed with leukemia.

Now in remission, Reigns is helping the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society educate patients about the added dangers they face during the COVID 19 crisis, and he wants them all to know, they’re not alone.

