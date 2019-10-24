Wow Your Loved One This Holiday Season with Jewelry

Sponsored Content by Signet Jewelers

Engagement and holiday season is upon us and jewelry is the most memorable gift people give to their significant other. By giving jewelry, your gift is four times more memorable and it’s perfect as almost no one returns it.

Hear from a style expert about what’s trending in jewelry, from personalized engagement rings to that perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list.

WEBSITE: Signet Jewelers

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

