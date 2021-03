Sponsored Content by Wilberforce University

There is a trend in higher education that is growing in popularity. It’s what’s known as a non-traditional undergraduate degree.

These are for people who are already immersed in their adult working lives who may not be able to commit to a four year campus plan.

If you’re a motivated adult, seeking a higher education, you may want to look into a unique option at Wilberforce University, CLIMB.

WEBSITE: Wilberforce University, CLIMB