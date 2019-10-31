Live Now
Quentin Smith trial moves to closing arguments

Words with Friends Celebrates 10 Years

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Zynga

A long-time player of Zynga’s iconic mobile game Words With Friends, Alec Baldwin joins the title’s ongoing 10th anniversary celebration with a promotional content campaign, lending his signature wit and wry sensibility to humorous video vignettes that will be released over the next several months. In a sneak peek video interview, Baldwin discusses his personal connection to the game.

WEBSITE: Zynga

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools