Words with Friends Celebrates 10 Years

A long-time player of Zynga’s iconic mobile game Words With Friends, Alec Baldwin joins the title’s ongoing 10th anniversary celebration with a promotional content campaign, lending his signature wit and wry sensibility to humorous video vignettes that will be released over the next several months. In a sneak peek video interview, Baldwin discusses his personal connection to the game.

