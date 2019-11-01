Sponsored Content by WonderLight Productions

A new drive-thru Christmas light show is coming to Central Ohio.

With a name like WonderLights, you may expect a dazzling experience and that is exactly what the creators promise to give you!

Rain, shine or snow, you can pack the family in the warm car and take in all the giant trees, floating snowflakes and dancing candy canes your heart desires.

WEBSITE: WonderLight’s Christmas in Ohio

